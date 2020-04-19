Leading member of Guinea government dies from coronavirus

Conakry, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) :A top government official in Guinea and close ally of President Alpha Conde has died from the new coronavirus, the government said Sunday.

Sekou Kourouma, who was secretary general of the government and a former minister, was taken ill last week and died in Conakry on Saturday.

"Several senior state officials (have died) as a result of complications related to COVID-19," the government said in a statement.

At least two other officials have died of COVID-19 -- the president of the electoral commission Salif Kebe and Victor Traore, a former director of Interpol in Guinea.

Guinea has officially reported 518 cases of coronavirus.