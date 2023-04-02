UrduPoint.com

Leading Military Blogger Killed In St Petersburg Cafe Blast

Umer Jamshaid Published April 02, 2023 | 11:10 PM

Leading military blogger killed in St Petersburg cafe blast

Moscow, April 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2023 ) :A leading Russian military blogger was killed Sunday in an explosion at a cafe in Russia's second-largest city of Saint Petersburg, the interior ministry said.

"One person was killed in the incident. He was military correspondent Vladlen Tatarsky," the ministry said on Telegram.

Investigators later said they had confirmed "an unidentified explosive device exploded in a cafe in central St Petersburg." "19 people were also injured to varying degrees," they said in a statement.

The TASS news agency quoted a law enforcement source as saying the blast was "caused by an improvised explosive device hidden inside a statue given to Tatarsky as a gift".

Tatarsky, whose real name is Maxim Fomin, has more than 500,000 followers on Telegram and is in favour of Russia's campaign in Ukraine.

The explosion occurred at "Street food Bar No. 1" in the city centre, with the interior ministry saying police had been called to the scene at 6:13 pm (1513 GMT).

A group called Cyber Front Z, which refers to itself on social media as "Russia's information troops", said it had hired out the cafe for the evening.

"There was a terrorist attack. We took certain security measures but unfortunately, they were not enough," the group said on Telegram.

"Condolences to everyone who knew the excellent war correspondent and our friend Vladlen Tatarsky," it said.

The 40-year-old Tatarsky came from the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine, which Russia claims to have annexed and which is currently mostly held by Russian troops.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Terrorist Police Interior Ministry Ukraine Russia Social Media Donetsk Petersburg Sunday From

Recent Stories

Iraq to voluntarily cut oil output by 211,000 bpd ..

Iraq to voluntarily cut oil output by 211,000 bpd from May to year-end

27 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid receives Ramadan well-wishers ..

Mohammed bin Rashid receives Ramadan well-wishers of businessmen, investors, dig ..

56 minutes ago
 ADIHEX announces guidelines for buying, selling hu ..

ADIHEX announces guidelines for buying, selling hunting and shooting equipment o ..

57 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with UAQ Ruler

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with UAQ Ruler

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ramadan Majlis begins Monday featuring glo ..

Sharjah Ramadan Majlis begins Monday featuring global, Arab sports icons, cultur ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Autism Centre launches its 17th annual autis ..

Dubai Autism Centre launches its 17th annual autism awareness campaign

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.