Muhammad Irfan Published March 21, 2022 | 09:00 AM

Leading open source distributed SQL database company

SUNNYVALE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2022 ) :Yugabyte, the leading open source distributed SQL database company, Monday announced that registration is open for the second annual Distributed SQL Summit Asia on March 30-31st, 2022.

The two-day virtual summit will bring together the YugabyteDB open source user community, customers, partners and industry thought leaders to explore the challenges and opportunities of database modernization and transformation through technical demos, presentations, and live discussions.

The Distributed SQL Summit Asia underlines Yugabyte's ongoing commitment to the region and will be relevant to anyone based in Asia who is interested in learning more about distributed SQL and how they can help their business grow with a cloud-native database architecture.

The event features sessions hosted by technology leaders, practitioners, and experts from some of the world's most innovative organizations, including GM, Admiral, MetLife, Wipro, and UnionBank of the Philippines.

Sessions are broken out across three tracks for developers, DevOps and database architects.

