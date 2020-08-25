UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Leading Wicket-takers In Test Cricket

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 58 seconds ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 10:50 PM

Leading wicket-takers in Test cricket

Southampton, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :England's James Anderson became the first paceman to take 600 Test wickets when he had Pakistan captain Azhar Ali caught by opposing skipper Joe Root in the third Test at Southampton on Tuesday.

The only bowlers with more Test wickets than the 38-year-old Lancashire swing bowler are a trio of retired spinners -- Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan (800 wickets), Australia's Shane Warne (708) and India's Anil Kumble (619).

Anderson, appearing in his 156th Test -- a testament to his stamina -- took 5-56 in Pakistan's first innings 273 and then, with the tourists' following on, had Abid Ali lbw on Monday's rain-marred fourth day to move to 599 Test wickets.

Root held a good head-high catch at first slip as Anderson, defying a docile pitch, produced a rising ball that cut away from Azhar, on 31, to leave Pakistan 109-3 in their second innings.

The only other fast bowlers with more than 500 Test wickets are Australia's Glenn McGrath (563) and West Indies' Courtney Walsh (519), both retired, and Anderson's longstanding England new-ball colleague Stuart Broad.

Leading Test wicket-takers Muttiah Muralitharan (SRI/ICC) - 800 wickets in 133 matches Shane Warne (AUS) - 708 wickets in 145 matches Anil Kumble (IND) - 619 wickets in 132 matches James Anderson (ENG) - 600 wickets in 156 matches Glenn McGrath (AUS) -- 563 wickets in 124 matchesCourtney Walsh (WIS) -- 519 wickets in 132 matchesStuart Broad (ENG) -- 514 wickets in 143 matches

Related Topics

Pakistan India Australia Sri Lanka Southampton Anderson McGrath Azhar Ali Abid Ali National University From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from US Secr ..

21 minutes ago

Oil and gas sector to fuel Indian post-COVID-19 gr ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree on Board of Trus ..

1 hour ago

GCC Secretary General commends Arab Youth Centre I ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committe ..

1 hour ago

Emirates Transport prepares to transport 265,000 s ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.