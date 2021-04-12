UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Leafs Bolster Playoff Push By Adding Gritty Forward Foligno

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 08:30 AM

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :The Toronto Maple Leafs gave their NHL playoff push a shot in the arm by adding longtime Columbus Blue Jackets captain Nick Foligno in a three-team trade Sunday that also involved the San Jose Sharks.

Columbus received Toronto's first-round draft pick in 2021 and fourth-round pick in 2022. The Sharks also received a fourth-round pick in 2021 from the Maple Leafs for forward Stefan Noesen.

Foligno, who spent more than eight seasons with the Blue Jackets, provides the Leafs with the veteran grit they will need for a Stanley Cup chase. The Maple Leafs are in first place in the all-Canadian North Division with 59 points.

Since being drafted 28th overall in 2006 by the Ottawa Senators, left winger Foligno scored 203 goals and 279 assists and 737 penalty minutes in 950 career games. In 42 games this season he has seven goals and 16 points.

"Nick Foligno has been everything you'd want in a captain, in a representative of your team and ambassador for your community. His contributions to the Blue Jackets franchise and the impact he and his family have had off the ice is immeasurable," Blue Jackets general manager Jarmo Kekalainen said.

American Noesen has yet to score a point in five games for the Sharks this year.

