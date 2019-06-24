UrduPoint.com
Leaked Documents Show 'red Flags' Of Trump Officials

Sumaira FH 36 seconds ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 08:10 AM

Leaked documents show 'red flags' of Trump officials

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ) :One nominee was flagged for his relationship with Russia, another for his alleged ties to white supremacist groups, and several others for criticizing Donald Trump before he became US president.

These are the revelations from a trove of vetting documents published by news site Axios on Sunday that examine the backgrounds of people considered for, and whom in some cases received, appointments to Trump's administration after his 2017 inauguration.

The documents show that the Trump administration was well aware of allegations of inappropriate relationships that dogged some of his initial cabinet members, many of whom have since resigned or been forced out.

Energy executive Rex Tillerson's relationship with Russia was said to "go deep," but he was nonetheless made Secretary of State, a position he held until Trump fired him last year.

And the administration was well aware of the "allegations of coziness with big energy companies" surrounding former Oklahoma attorney general Scott Pruitt, but Trump still named him chief of the Environmental Protection Agency.

Pruitt resigned last July following a series of ethics scandals.

Axios did not publish the dossiers in full but described them as "political vetting forms" that were standard for top White House officials.

The trove also includes the dossiers of a host of people who didn't get the jobs they were considered for but nonetheless stayed close to Trump.

