Leaks In Gas Pipelines Cause Strong Odour In Bangladeshi Capital

Faizan Hashmi Published April 25, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Leaks in gas pipelines cause strong odour in Bangladeshi capital

DHAKA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2023 ) --:Leaks in gas pipelines in parts of the Bangladeshi capital Dhaka on Monday night left a strong odour, creating panics among city residents.

Rafi Al Faruk, a duty officer of the fire service and civil defense headquarters, told Xinhua on Monday that they received numerous complaints of gas leaks from a number of areas of Dhaka.

According to the officer, leaks in pipelines mostly in eastern part of Dhaka were responsible for the smell.

No casualty has been reported so far, said the officer, adding that there was no danger to the public.

"We've already reported this matter to Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Ltd. which is responsible for gas distribution in Dhaka," the officer said.

According to a statement from the ministry of power, energy and mineral resources, Titas has advised residents not to be panicked about the spread of the smell of gas.

