Leaks, Repairs, Stress: How Skeleton Crew Stopped Red Sea Oil Disaster

Sumaira FH Published July 19, 2023 | 12:20 PM

ABOARD FSO SAFER, Yemen, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :When an alarm sounded on the decaying oil tanker off Yemen's coast, signalling a leak in its engine room, Hussein Nasser quickly sprang into action.

Working around the clock for days, he and the half dozen other people on board the FSO Safer fashioned makeshift iron strips to patch a burst pipe, before divers arrived to install a permanent steel plate to keep seawater from sinking the ship.

The incident in 2020 was just one example of how a motley crew of sailors and engineers -- numbering no more than seven or eight at any given time -- have laboured for years to keep afloat the FSO Safer tanker abandoned off Yemen, and stave off an environmental calamity.

The sinking of the vessel, or an on-board explosion, would have unleashed a thin slick of oil across the Red Sea, imperilling wildlife, coastal fishing villages, lifeline ports and maritime traffic.

The United Nations hopes anxiety about the 47-year-old Safer -- which has been woefully neglected during Yemen's ongoing war -- is about to ease. That depends on the successful transfer of its oil to a replacement ship, the Nautica, that arrived off the country's coast on Sunday.

It represents a rare bright spot after more than eight years of fighting between the Huthi rebels, who control the capital Sanaa and waters where the Safer is moored, and the internationally recognised government based in the southern city of Aden.

