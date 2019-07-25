Brisbane, Australia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :Christian Lealiifano will start his first Test in three years against Argentina on Saturday while bad boy James O'Connor was recalled to the bench as Australia coach Michael Cheika experiments ahead of the World Cup.

Five changes have been made to the starting line-up and five among the replacements for the Brisbane match after the 35-17 defeat to South Africa in the opening clash of the Rugby Championship in Johannesburg last weekend.

Cheika said the reshuffle was about giving as many players as possible a chance to impress ahead of the World Cup in Japan later this year.

"I think it's only logical that now we would use this opportunity to give everyone a chance to play footy," he said.

"There's that, there's also making sure everyone's getting rugby as well, as opposed to not getting rugby. But when it all boils down to it, the view is to go out there and perform Saturday night and win the Test match."Leukaemia survivor Lealiifano returns for the first time since 2016 after a stellar Super Rugby season with the ACT Brumbies.

He replaces Bernard Foley in a new-look backline alongside Will Genia, Marika Koroibete and Kurtley Beale as Cheika tests combinations, with Nic White, Tom Banks and Dane Haylett-Petty missing out.