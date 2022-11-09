UrduPoint.com

Leao Changing Portuguese Guard As Sun Sets On Icon Ronaldo

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 09, 2022 | 02:30 PM

Leao changing Portuguese guard as sun sets on icon Ronaldo

Milan, Nov 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2022 ) :Rafael Leao heads to Qatar with the world at his feet and a World Cup in his sights, one of Europe's rising stars ready to take up the mantle of fading Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo.

The undoubted star at AC Milan, where his flamboyant wing play brought last season's Serie A title, the 23-year-old Portugal attacker has developed from a talented but inconsistent youngster to a proven match-winner.

His six goals and nine assists in all club competitions this season have helped put Milan back in the mix for the Scudetto in Italy and in the last 16 of the Champions League for the first time in nine years.

Fleet of foot and blessed with superb balance, Leao also has accurate distribution and an eye for goal, and under coach Stefano Pioli he has become the one to watch every time he turns out for Milan.

In some ways his career has mirrored the early years of veteran Ronaldo, who has been out of favour at Manchester United and going through a rapid decline in both performances and status in the twilight of his career.

Ronaldo was also considered a show pony when he came through at United nearly two decades ago, a raw teenager who was yet to turn into the goal machine who came up with the goods when it mattered.

"I made the leap thanks to the arrival of Pioli (in 2019)... He gave me the right mentality and always encouraged me to believe in myself," Leao said to DAZN in March, before claiming the Italian title.

"He always told me that I was talented but that I didn't have the winning mentality, that if I wanted to get to the same level as (Kylian) Mbappe or Ronaldo I needed to make an impact in every single match." Like Ronaldo, Leao came through at Sporting Lisbon and he has been compared to Mbappe -- and those two are the players he aspires to be like.

- Ronaldo aspirations - Former Sporting youth coach Tiago Fernandes said in 2019 that he believed Leao was the best player in the history of the club's academy -- even better than Ronaldo as a youth player.

"I wanted to show everyone who I really was, even if I'm not yet a true goalscorer like Mbappe or Ronaldo," Leao said earlier this year.

"Those two are the two attackers I study on YouTube and who inspire me. I want to get to their level." Leao's career exploded into life in France at Lille after he unilaterally ended his contract with Sporting in 2018 when fans invaded the club's training ground.

The legal wrangles which resulted from that move -- Leao has to pay Sporting 20 million Euros ($20.2m) -- have bubbled in the background as he approaches a tournament which could see him take the step up to the next level.

Milan are trying to get Leao to extend his current deal which runs to 2024, and Italian media report that they are offering 6-7 million euros a year in an attempt to stave off interest from the Premier League.

Chelsea made an informal bid for Leao in the last close season, and Milan director Paolo Maldini said in September that "no one is unsellable" for a club which can no longer wave around a bulging wallet as during the salad days of Silvio Berlusconi.

Portuguese sports daily Record also claimed that Maldini met with Sporting director Frederico Varandas twice as part of discussions over Leao's debt, with currently around a fifth of his annual salary being taken to pay back his former club.

Milan are reportedly trying to cut a deal with the Portuguese side in the hope it will convince Leao to stay long-term at the San Siro -- which fans are packing out thanks in part to Leao's development into one of the world's most exciting talents.

Related Topics

World Sports Europe France Qatar Lille Milan San Lisbon Same Italy Portugal Manchester United March September 2018 2019 YouTube Media All From Best Premier League Coach AC Milan Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan Vs New Zealand semi-final T20 World Cup: ..

Pakistan Vs New Zealand semi-final T20 World Cup: Imran Khan extends good wishes ..

19 minutes ago
 Pakistan, France vows to work together to combat c ..

Pakistan, France vows to work together to combat climate change

35 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: New Zealand win toss, opt to b ..

T20 World Cup 2022: New Zealand win toss, opt to bat first against Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Pakistan urges Israel to allow UNRWA to discharge ..

Pakistan urges Israel to allow UNRWA to discharge its duties freely

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 1st Semi-Final New Zealand Vs. ..

T20 World Cup 2022 1st Semi-Final New Zealand Vs. Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Nation celebrates Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal's birt ..

Nation celebrates Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal's birthday

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.