UrduPoint.com

Leather Lovers' Mass At A Berlin Church

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 12th September 2021 | 02:10 PM

Leather lovers' mass at a Berlin church

Berlin, Sept 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :In a Berlin church, a piano and flute duo are holding a recital of music by the romantic composer Edvard Grieg to an attentive audience.

But unlike most classical concerts, both the musicians and the listening public are dressed completely in leather.

The organiser of this soiree, Tyrone Rontgagner, could not be prouder to bring together in this house of prayer about one hundred members of the queer community, displaying their love for everything leather, from chaps and braces to masks and vests.

"Lots of people think that the fetish scene is all about sex, but they're just the clothes we wear," says Rontgagner at the "classic meets fetish" event.

"It's just another way to express yourself, like music. Music brings people together just like our dress," says the long-time LGBT activist.

A translator by profession and two-time "Mr Leather Germany", Rontgagner has been organising the concert in the Twelve Apostles Evangelical Chuch to promote everything queer since 2015.

For the event he has the blessing of the minister, Burkhard Bornemann, openly gay and an active figure in the local community providing support for drug addicts and prostitutes.

The audience, almost exclusively men, are by and large not regular churchgoers.

"Religion? Not for me," confesses Pup Luppi, a fifty-something year old man in a leather jumpsuit with a wagging dog's tail.

"Classical music on the other hand calms me, and like BDSM, it's a sort of game in which the excitement rises and falls," he says.

- 'Typical Berlin' - "At the start it was a bit strange for me but I think it's great," says Ronald Hartewig, who looks distinctly like Victor Willis from disco group Village People in his police officer's uniform.

The musicians, among them an organist and a violinist, all follow the dress code while playing interpretations of Rachmaninoff's "Valse and Romance", Aram Khachaturian's "Sabre Dance" and more Grieg.

"It's fun to be all in leather rather than in a suit. It lets you build a bridge between the gay community and our everyday life as a musician," says Eric Beillevaire, a bass-baritone singer.

"It's such a pleasure to perform in front of an audience again after such a long time," he adds, while noting that the choice of venue is "typical of Berlin".

Located in the Schoeneberg neighbourhood, the centre of Berlin's gay scene, the Twelve Apostles Church is not a place of worship just like any other.

Also known as the "gin church", its windows were donated by the local distillery to replaced those destroyed during the Second World War and are designated as an historic monument.

Related Topics

Police Music Germany Berlin Man Gay 2015 World War Prayer Church Event All From Love

Recent Stories

Expo 2020 Dubai paves way for opening new markets: ..

Expo 2020 Dubai paves way for opening new markets: Austrian Minister of Economy

58 minutes ago
 Inclusive transitions from UN peacekeeping mission ..

Inclusive transitions from UN peacekeeping missions are critical for sustaining ..

2 hours ago
 Brazil registers new 712 COVID-19 deaths

Brazil registers new 712 COVID-19 deaths

3 hours ago
 UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Khamis Musha ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Khamis Mushait with bomb-laden drone

3 hours ago
 India reports 28,591 new COVID-19 cases

India reports 28,591 new COVID-19 cases

3 hours ago
 Local Press: UAE sets right tone for entrepreneurs

Local Press: UAE sets right tone for entrepreneurs

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.