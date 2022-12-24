Leaves of traffic police cancelled on Christmas

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2022 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) has cancelled leaves of traffic wardens to ensure smooth flow of vehicular traffic on the eve of Christmas in Faisalabad.

Police spokesman said here on Saturday, a comprehensive strategy had been chalked out to regulate vehicular traffic on city roads.

In the connection, more than 300 wardens were deployed for special duty near Christmas events whereas 3 DSPs would monitor their duties.

Leaves of all officials of traffic police had been cancelled to deal with any emergency and the traffic police would take strict action against the law violators especially involved in one-wheeling, he added.