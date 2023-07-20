Lebanese activists fight rampant beachside development

(@FahadShabbir)

Amch�t, Lebanon, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :In a pristine patch of Lebanon's north coast, a rare marine visitor has fuelled opposition to a seafront development, in a country where unchecked construction has obstructed access to beaches.

Residents of Amchit say a Mediterranean monk seal sometimes visits the area, taking refuge in the crystal-blue waters of a sea-cave accessible only by wading or paddling between low rocks to reach a tiny, sheltered cove.

But local environmental group Terre Liban has warned that a proposed development on the ground above risks causing the cave to collapse, destroying the secluded site.

"The seal chose this sea-cave because the water is clean" and the covered shore provides a resting place, said Farid Sami Abi Yunes.

The architect, 41, is among those campaigning for the cave to be listed as a nature reserve.

Mediterranean monk seals were once abundant but are now considered endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, which cites threats including habitat loss.

Milad Fakhri from the National Centre for Marine Sciences says seals have been seen in Lebanese waters in recent years but "no official study has been carried out" into them.

Abi Yunes, one of those lucky enough to have snapped a picture of the seal while kayaking, said he was determined to protect the area.

"This villa must not be built... over a cave hosting an animal threatened with extinction," he said.