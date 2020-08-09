Lebanese army expelling protesters from foreign ministry: AFP

Beirut, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2020 ) :The Lebanese army drove out a group of protesters who had taken over the foreign ministry building in central Beirut hours earlier, AFP correspondents reported Saturday.

The demonstrators, led by retired army officers, had stormed the building and declared it a headquarters of the revolution, but they were expelled three hours later when a large army reinforcement muscled in.