Lebanese Christian party says it is quitting govt after protests

Beirut, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2019 ) :A Lebanese Christian party announced Saturday it was quitting the government after a third day of mass protests in Beirut against tax increases and allegations of official corruption.

"We are now convinced that the government is unable to take the necessary steps to save the situation," said Samir Geagea, head of the Lebanese Forces party.