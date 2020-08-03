UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lebanese Foreign Minister Resigns Amid Economic Crisis

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Mon 03rd August 2020 | 03:30 PM

Lebanese foreign minister resigns amid economic crisis

BEIRUT, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :The Lebanese foreign minister on Monday submitted his resignation to the prime minister, according to a government source.

The source, who works at the government headquarters in Beirut, said that Nassif Hitti submitted his resignation t to Hassan Diab this morning.

"Lebanon today is sliding into turning into a failed state," Hitti said in a statement. "I participated in the government with a perspective of working for a single employer named Lebanon, and I found in my country [many] employers and contradictory interests."Lebanon is witnessing the worst economic crisis in its history, coinciding with the plunge of local Currency to more than half of its value besides the high rate of inflation which has pushed nearly half of the population below the poverty line.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Beirut Lebanon Government

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Indonesian President exchange E ..

16 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Niger on &#0 ..

2 hours ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $43.02 a barrel F ..

2 hours ago

Zayed University to hold virtual graduation of &#0 ..

3 hours ago

UAE a model for countries that want to enter age o ..

3 hours ago

UAE a role model in nuclear energy field: WNA Dire ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.