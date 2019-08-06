UrduPoint.com
Lebanese Kick Up Stink Over Smell Fix For Garbage Woes

Faizan Hashmi 12 seconds ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 10:20 AM

Beirut, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :Sitting at a plastic table outside her flatbread sandwich shop in the Lebanese capital, Nadime Yazbeck says she wishes the government would deal with the stench from the local trash dump.

"They really need to find a solution to these smells," said the 66-year-old Beirut resident, in a spotless white t-shirt and hair net.

Four years after a garbage crisis sparked political protests in Lebanon, the stench of trash is back and government plans to quell the smell have only triggered demands for better waste management.

In Yazbeck's neighbourhood of Bourj Hammoud, a seaside landfill that reopened to solve the 2015 crisis will be full by the end of the summer.

Near the airport, another overwhelmed landfill is to start refusing waste from neighbouring areas in protest.

On and off for more than a year, the acrid smell of decomposing refuse has wafted into homes and businesses in the capital.

Even kilometres away from landfills, residents have raced to close windows to keep out the stink.

Visitors to the tiny Mediterranean nation have been welcomed off flights by unpleasant odours drifting over the airport.

In June, Lebanon's environment ministry said it had asked an expert to look into the matter and help neutralise the smells.

Lebanese-French agronomy engineer Aime Menassa determined causes of the stench to include household waste, "badly stabilised compost", and sewage.

His report unleashed a wave of sarcasm online over a perceived outsider stating the obvious.

"Isn't there a Lebanese who can smell it?" one person asked on Twitter.

