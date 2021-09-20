Lebanese parliament approves new government

Beirut, Sept 20 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :Lebanon's parliament on Monday approved Prime Minister Najib Mikati's new cabinet, whose mission will be to pull the country out of a deep economic crisis after 13 months of political deadlock.

After a marathon eight-hour session to examine the government's action plan, 85 lawmakers present for the confidence vote approved the new ministerial line-up, while 15 voted against, according to a tally announced by parliament speaker Nabih Berri.