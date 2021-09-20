UrduPoint.com

Lebanese Parliament Approves New Government

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 11:30 PM

Lebanese parliament approves new government

Beirut, Sept 20 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :Lebanon's parliament on Monday approved Prime Minister Najib Mikati's new cabinet, whose mission will be to pull the country out of a deep economic crisis after 13 months of political deadlock.

After a marathon eight-hour session to examine the government's action plan, 85 lawmakers present for the confidence vote approved the new ministerial line-up, while 15 voted against, according to a tally announced by parliament speaker Nabih Berri.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament Vote Berri Marathon Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre plans to employ 1,000 ..

Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre plans to employ 1,000 people in next 5 years

54 minutes ago
 Treated sewage effluent explored as key enhancer o ..

Treated sewage effluent explored as key enhancer of UAE’s food and water secur ..

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Health launches National Seasonal Flu ..

Ministry of Health launches National Seasonal Flu Awareness Campaign 2021

2 hours ago
 Law enforcement agencies not find any threat to Ne ..

Law enforcement agencies not find any threat to New Zealand Cricket team: Sheikh ..

3 minutes ago
 EU chief says France's treatment in Australia sub ..

EU chief says France's treatment in Australia sub deal 'unacceptable'

3 minutes ago
 UK rules out gas supply emergency as prices soar

UK rules out gas supply emergency as prices soar

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.