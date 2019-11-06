UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lebanese Protest Again As Army Works To Open Blocked Roads

Umer Jamshaid 46 seconds ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 08:40 AM

Lebanese protest again as army works to open blocked roads

Beirut, Nov 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :Lebanese demonstrators hit the streets again on Tuesday evening to demand a new government, facing off in some areas with security forces attempting to re-open blockaded roads.

An unprecedented protest movement has gripped Lebanon since October 17, demanding an overhaul of a political class that has remained largely unchanged since the end of the country's 1975-1990 civil war.

Rallies took place across the country, from Tripoli in the north to Sidon in the south, with demonstrators carrying Lebanese flags and chanting "Revolution! Revolution!" Protesters gathered on Tuesday night in a square in Tripoli, hours after the army prevented them from closing public institutions and banks, as they had on the previous day.

An AFP correspondent in Tripoli said young demonstrators paraded through the city banging pots and pans to express their solidarity with Sidon, where the army had broken up a protest camp in the morning.

"I'm banging pots to protest against the political class that doesn't think about our future. It's time for them to wake up and listen to us," said Abdul Ghani, 19, a protester in Tripoli.

"We won't leave the streets until they've all fallen." Throughout the day, the army and security forces worked to open roads closed by small groups of demonstrators to exert pressure on the authorities.

An AFP photographer saw a group of protesters north of Beirut clash with soldiers trying to open a road, with Army forces detaining several people.

Protesters have criticised the government for delays in forming a new cabinet after Prime Minister Saad Hariri resigned.

Hariri quit on October 29 in response to the mass protests, but President Michel Aoun has yet to begin consultations necessary to appoint a new prime minister.

"They should quickly form a government that respects the rights of the people and show good will... and regain the trust of the public and investors," said demonstrator Hussein in central Beirut.

Protesters have called for a government to be formed of technocrats from outside the political elite, followed by early elections and a law to seize embezzled funds and tackle corruption.

Related Topics

Corruption Prime Minister Protest Army Road Young Tripoli Beirut Lebanon October All From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Advanced Media Skills Programme launched by RAK Go ..

8 hours ago

UAE welcomes Riyadh Agreement between Government o ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Salman commends UAE&#039;s sacrifices ..

9 hours ago

Zaki Nusseibeh receives Senegalese Foreign Ministe ..

10 hours ago

Zakat Fund revenue hits AED175 million in nine mon ..

10 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Mohammed bin Salman review Yeme ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.