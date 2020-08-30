UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lebanese Sunni Heavyweights Back Ambassador To Become New Premier

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 30th August 2020 | 11:40 PM

Lebanese Sunni heavyweights back ambassador to become new premier

Beirut, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2020 ) :Lebanon's Sunni Muslim political heavyweights Sunday threw their support behind the ambassador to Berlin Mustapha Adib to be the next premier of their crisis-hit country.

Their choice of the relatively unknown 48-year-old diplomat came a day before parliamentary consultations were to start towards naming a new premier in the hours before a visit from France's President Emmanuel Macron.

A majority of lawmakers must decide on who to name as premier before President Michel Aoun tasks him or her with forming a new government, an often drawn out process that can take months.

A group of former prime ministers, including top Sunni political figure Saad Hariri, announced they had decided on Adib after reviewing several Names.

"Those meeting agreed to name ambassador Mustapha Adib to be prime minister," said former premier Fouad Siniora in a statement, stressing the need for speedy government formation.

Lebanon's last government, headed by Hassan Diab, resigned after a massive explosion of ammonium nitrate at the capital's port on August 4 that killed at least 188 people, wounded thousands, and laid waste to large parts of central Beirut.

That disaster came off the heels of the country's worst economic crisis in decades as well as a coronavirus outbreak and widespread popular discontent with the political class.

Those who took part in mass protests from October 17 against politicians they deem corrupt and inept have already rejected any name that might emerge from the parliamentary consultations.

"We reject the outcome of parliamentary consultations, which is already known in advance and will, as usual, lead to a so-called government of national unity, one that is cooked up abroad," said Naji Abou Khalil, a member of the National Bloc opposition party that had backed the protest movement.

Adib holds a PhD in political science and taught at a Lebanese university before being named in 2013 as Lebanon's ambassador in Germany.

He is close to former prime minister and billionaire Najib Mikati.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Protest France Visit Germany Berlin Beirut Lead Lebanon August October Sunday Muslim From Government Top Unity Foods Limited Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues Resolution regulating e ..

42 minutes ago

UAE, Israel discuss cooperation in food, water sec ..

2 hours ago

Government’s development, readiness for future p ..

2 hours ago

Integrated Transport Centre announces safety proce ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure drafts unifi ..

2 hours ago

TRA organises virtual discussion on role of women ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.