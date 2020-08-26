Lebanon announces record 24-hour coronavirus death toll

(@FahadShabbir)

Beirut, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Lebanon said Tuesday 12 people had died due to the coronavirus pandemic in the past 24 hours in the highest such tally since COVID-19 arrived in the country in February.

The ministry of health also announced 532 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed infections to 13,687 including 138 deaths.

Crisis-hit Lebanon entered a new lockdown on Friday following a string of record daily infection numbers in recent weeks in the aftermath of a massive port explosion in Beirut.

The lockdown does not include areas of the capital ravaged by the monster blast on August 4 that also killed more than 180 people and wounded thousands.

The health minister warned this month that hospitals were reaching maximum capacity in treating coronavirus patients after the blast overwhelmed clinics and triggered a spike in COVID-19 cases.

The explosion came amid the country's worst economic crisis in years, which has seen poverty double to more than half the population, according the UN estimates.