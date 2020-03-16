Lebanon announces two-week lockdown over coronavirus

UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 02:10 AM

Beirut, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :Lebanon Sunday urged people to stay at home for two weeks in a bid to stem a novel coronavirus outbreak that has infected at least 99 people and killed three.

People should not leave home except in circumstances of "extreme necessity" and the international airport will close from Wednesday to March 29, Information Minister Manal Abdel Samad said.

