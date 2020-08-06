UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lebanon Blast Killed At Least 137, Injured 5,000: Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 11:50 AM

Lebanon blast killed at least 137, injured 5,000: ministry

Beirut, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :The huge blast at Beirut port has killed at least 137 people, left dozens missing and at least 5,000 wounded, a Lebanese health ministry spokesperson said Thursday.

Tuesday's explosion obliterated part of the port and caused damage over a wide radius in the heart of the city, prompting fears the final death toll could yet rise significantly.

Related Topics

Beirut

Recent Stories

Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz indicted in Ramzan S ..

1 minute ago

PCB announces financial support for unemployed wom ..

18 minutes ago

Pakistan witnesses improvement in recoveries from ..

20 minutes ago

PM assures Hurriyet leaders to continue raising hi ..

38 minutes ago

UAE Press: In adversity it is incumbent to share t ..

1 hour ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 6 August 2020

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.