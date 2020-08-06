Lebanon blast killed at least 137, injured 5,000: ministry

Beirut, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :The huge blast at Beirut port has killed at least 137 people, left dozens missing and at least 5,000 wounded, a Lebanese health ministry spokesperson said Thursday.

Tuesday's explosion obliterated part of the port and caused damage over a wide radius in the heart of the city, prompting fears the final death toll could yet rise significantly.