Lebanon condemns Israel 'aggression' after anti-Hezbollah drone attack

Beirut, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2019 ) :Lebanon condemned an Israeli "aggression" on Sunday after two drones targeted the Beirut stronghold of the Hezbollah, warning of further regional tensions.

Hezbollah is a major political actor in Lebanon and a key backer of the Damascus regime in war-torn Syria.

The early morning incident in south Beirut came hours after Israel said it had conducted air strikes in neighbouring Syria to prevent an Iranian force from launching an attack on the Jewish state.

A war monitor said the air raids in the southeast of Damascus killed two Hezbollah members and one Iranian among five fighters.

The Hezbollah movement and Israel have upped their belligerent rhetoric in recent months, after fighting several wars the last of which was in 2006.

Lebanon's army said "two drones belonging to the Israeli enemy violated Lebanese airspace... over the southern suburbs of Beirut", a Hezbollah stronghold in the capital.

"The first fell while the second exploded in the air causing material damage," he said.

Questioned by AFP, the Israeli army declined to comment on the Lebanese claim about the drones.

Earlier a Hezbollah spokesman, Mohamed Afif, insisted his movement did not shoot down either of the two drones, but said the second drone had damaged a Hezbollah media centre in a residential building.

It "was laden with explosives and exploded causing huge damage to the media centre," Afif said, adding that shards from shattered window panes had caused "minor injuries".

"The first drone did not explode and it is now in the possession of Hezbollah which is analysing it." He said that the drone had a target, but that it had not yet been determined.

- 'Threat to regional stability' - An AFP correspondent saw security forces deployed in the area of the incident.

Lebanon's President Michel Aoun, an ally of Hezbollah, said the drone incursion targeted "stability and peace in Lebanon and the region".

Prime Minister Saad Hariri condemned a "blatant attack on Lebanon's sovereignty".

"This new aggression... forms a threat to regional stability and an attempt to push the situation towards more tension," he said.

Hariri also charged that it was in violation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701 that ended the 2006 war between Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah.

That 33-day war killed 1,200 in Lebanon and 160 in Israel.

Just hours before, the Israeli military said it had been able late Saturday to thwart an attempt by an Iranian force to attack northern Israel with drones using explosives.

Since the beginning of the war in Syria in 2011, Israel has conducted hundreds of strikes in Syria, most of them against what it says are Iranian and Hezbollah targets.

But it rarely acknowledges its actions so swiftly, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday, warning arch-foe Iran it had no immunity from his state's military.

- 'Iran has no immunity anywhere' - Military spokesman Jonathan Conricus said the Israeli attack struck in Aqraba, southeast of Damascus, and targeted "terror targets and military facilities belonging to the Quds force (of Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards) as well as Shiite militias".

Conricus said while Iranian forces had launched rockets and missiles at Israel from Syria three times during 2018, the use of "kamikaze" attack drones was a new and "different tactic".

"We've been tracking the Quds force attempt for... multiple weeks," he said.

"The intention was to fly a number of attack drones towards targets located in northern Israel" he said, adding that they were carrying explosives.

On Saturday, the military believed "that another attempted attack was imminent and that was what led to the decision to attack," he said.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based monitor, said the attack killed two Hezbollah members, an Iranian, and two other fighters.

But a high-ranking official in Tehran denied Iranian positions had been hit.

A Syrian military source quoted by the state news agency said anti-aircraft defences detected "enemy targets" late Saturday and responded.

Just minutes after the army announced its attack, Netanyahu hailed what he termed a "major operational effort" in thwarting an attack.

"Iran has no immunity anywhere," Netanyahu said. "Our forces operate in every sector against the Iranian aggression."The Jewish state insists it has the right to target positions held by Iran and its ally Hezbollah out of self-defence.