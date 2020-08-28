UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lebanon Coronavirus Cases Top 15,000

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 11:20 PM

Lebanon coronavirus cases top 15,000

Beirut, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :Lebanon passed the 15,000 mark for coronavirus cases on Friday, the health ministry said, as the country eased lockdown measures just a week after re-imposing them following pressure from businesses.

The ministry announced 676 new infections and two deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of novel coronavirus cases registered since February to 15,613, including 148 deaths.

Daily infection rates have spiked since a massive explosion at Beirut's port on August 4 that killed more than 180 people, wounded thousands and ravaged large parts of the capital.

Some 5,855 cases, or more than a third of the total, have been registered in the past 10 days alone.

Authorities on August 21 imposed a lockdown in all parts of the country except those ravaged by the blast, as well as a night-time curfew from 6 pm (1500 GMT) to 6 am (0300 GMT).

But they eased the restrictions on Friday after protest from the private sector, including the owners of service and tourism businesses already reeling from the country's worst economic downturn in decades.

The start of the curfew was pushed back to 10 pm (1900 GMT), while malls, restaurants, coffee shops and gyms were allowed to re-open.

Caretaker health minister Hamad Hassan warned on August 17 that hospitals were reaching maximum capacity to treat coronavirus patients after the blast overwhelmed health centres already stretched by the virus.

The head of a major public hospital battling coronavirus, Firass Abiad, was unimpressed by Friday's easing of preventive measures.

With a record 24-hour tally of 689 positive tests recorded a day earlier, "it is clear the objectives of the lockdown had not been reached," he said on Twitter.

Related Topics

Protest Twitter Beirut Lebanon February August All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Thieves snatch 9 million euros in France cash heis ..

9 minutes ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 79,680 addition ..

26 minutes ago

US economy still sees sluggish spending, 'depresse ..

10 minutes ago

DIG Traffic Police Karachi reviews arrangements on ..

26 minutes ago

Veteran Japan keeper Kawashima comes in from the c ..

26 minutes ago

Myanmar to Crack Down on Illegal Entries Through A ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.