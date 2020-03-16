UrduPoint.com
Lebanon Declares State Of Emergency Due To Coronavirus

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 10:30 AM

Lebanon declares state of emergency due to coronavirus

BEIRUT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab declared a state of emergency Monday due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Diab announced the move following a meeting chaired by President Michel Aoun to discuss measures against the virus.

Information Minister Manal Abdel Samad said all entries and exits to the country including borders, airports and ports will be closed between March 18-29.

He said the decision will not affect UN staff, diplomatic missions and cargo services.

The Health Ministry said the number of confirmed cases in the country is 99 and three people have died from the virus.

After emerging in Wuhan, China last December, the virus, officially known as COVID-19, has spread to at least 141 countries and territories.

The global death toll from the virus has surpassed 5,700, with more than 152,000 cases confirmed worldwide, according to the World Health Organization.

