Lebanon FM resigns in protest at mishandling of crisis

Beirut, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :Lebanon's foreign minister announced his resignation Monday in protest at the government's mishandling of the worst economic crisis in decades that has forced Beirut to ask for IMF support.

"I have decided to resign today as foreign minister," Nassif Hitti said in a statement seen by AFP, charging that the government had shown no will to initiate reforms demanded by international donors.

"I participated in the government under the logic of serving one boss, which is Lebanon," Hitti said. "But I found that in my country there are many bosses and contradictory interests.

"If they don't unite in the interest of the Lebanese people ... then the ship, God forbid, will sink with everyone on board."