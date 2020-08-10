UrduPoint.com
Lebanon Government On Brink Over Blast Fallout

Faizan Hashmi 33 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 02:30 PM

Lebanon government on brink over blast fallout

Beirut, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :Lebanon's government was teetering Monday as two ministers' resignations over the deadly Beirut port explosion threatened to snowball and protesters' fury on the scarred streets showed no sign of abating.

The under-fire cabinet, struggling to weather the political storm, was due to meet in the afternoon amid widespread demands for an end to an entrenched political system dominated by sectarian interests and family dynasties.

Six days after the enormous chemical blast, which wreaked destruction across swathes of the capital and was felt as far away as the island of Cyprus, residents and volunteers were still clearing the debris off the streets.

International rescue teams with sniffer dogs and specialised equipment remained at work at the disaster's fire-charred "ground zero", where the search was now for bodies and not survivors.

According to the health ministry, at least 158 people were killed in Lebanon's worst peacetime disaster, 6,000 were wounded and around 20 remained missing.

The Lebanese want heads to roll over the tragedy and are asking how a massive stockpileof volatile ammonium nitrate, a compound used primarily as a fertiliser, was left unsecured at theport for years.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

