Lebanon Hits Daily Record Of Covid-19 Infections

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 11:10 PM

Beirut, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :Lebanon's health ministry confirmed a new daily record of 4,166 coronavirus infections Wednesday, as medics warn that the healthcare system is struggling to cope.

Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, Lebanon has recorded nearly 200,000 cases including 1,537 deaths, according to health ministry figures. A total of 21 people died on Wednesday.

Health professionals have warned that the latest surge in cases risked causing catastrophe across Lebanon, which is already suffering from the aftermath of a devastating August explosion in Beirut and a dire economic crisis.

The new peak came after authorities eased measures in December for the holiday season.

New restrictions to stem the spread of the virus, including a 6:00 pm to 5:00 am curfew, begin Thursday and will last until the end of January.

Vaccines are weeks away from arriving.

Lebanon hopes to receive its first shipment of coronavirus jabs in mid-February.

