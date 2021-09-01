UrduPoint.com

Lebanon In Dire Need Of Economic, Social, Humanitarian Assistance

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 06:20 PM

BEIRUT, Sep 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Lebanese President Michel Aoun said on Wednesday that Lebanon is in dire need of economic, social and humanitarian assistance, a statement by Lebanon's Presidency reported.

Aoun added that the Lebanese army is also in need of support amid the current financial crisis.

Aoun's remarks came during his meeting with an American delegation headed by a U.S. Senator.

He noted that any negative development in the region is likely to have a huge impact on Lebanon while peace helps the country in overcoming various obstacles.

Lebanon has been suffering from over a year of political deadlock amid the absence of an effective government capable of undertaking structural reforms.

