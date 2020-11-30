UrduPoint.com
Lebanon-Israel Talks On Sea Borders Postponed Indefinitely

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 05:10 PM

Lebanon-Israel talks on sea borders postponed indefinitely

BEIRUT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :Lebanon and Israel, mediated by the United States, have been postponed indefinitely, according to military sources in Beirut quoted by Lebanese media. The talks were originally scheduled to take place in Cape Naqura on Monday.

The negotiations, which started for the first time in mid-October after years of diplomatic efforts, concern the delimitation of maritime borders between the two countries, a necessary condition for Lebanon to exploit energy resources off its southern coast in a part of the sea that is contended with Israel.

The reasons of the postponement are currently unknown, although it was announced by multiple sources due to the tense regional situation after the recent killing in Tehran of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh in an attack attributed to Israel.

Pro-Iranian Lebanese movement Hezbollah, which is part of the local government and parliament, had de facto accepted the start of the unprecedented Lebanese-Israeli talks in Cape Naqura, although its media outlets had called the meeting "illigitimate".

