Lebanon Justice Minister Third To Quit Since Blast: Official
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 25 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 03:00 PM
Beirut, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :Lebanon's justice minister quit on Monday in the third cabinet resignation since a deadly blast blamed on state negligence ripped through the capital, a ministry official told AFP.
Marie Claude Najem, who was heckled by protesters in a damaged Beirut street two days after the explosion, submitted her resignation to Prime Minister Hassan Diab, whose government was set to meet later in the day to discuss the August 4 disaster.