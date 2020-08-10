UrduPoint.com
Lebanon Justice Minister Third To Quit Since Blast: Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 25 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 03:00 PM

Lebanon justice minister third to quit since blast: official

Beirut, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :Lebanon's justice minister quit on Monday in the third cabinet resignation since a deadly blast blamed on state negligence ripped through the capital, a ministry official told AFP.

Marie Claude Najem, who was heckled by protesters in a damaged Beirut street two days after the explosion, submitted her resignation to Prime Minister Hassan Diab, whose government was set to meet later in the day to discuss the August 4 disaster.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

