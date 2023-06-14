UrduPoint.com

Lebanon Lawmakers Fail To Elect President At 12th Attempt

Umer Jamshaid Published June 14, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Lebanon lawmakers fail to elect president at 12th attempt

Beirut, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :Lawmakers in crisis-hit Lebanon on Wednesday failed for a 12th time to elect a new president, with bitter divisions between the powerful Hezbollah and its opponents marring the vote.

Lebanon has been without a head of state for more than seven months, and the previous attempt to elect a president was held on January 19.

The vote for the presidency, reserved for a Maronite Christian under Lebanon's delicate sectarian power-sharing system, pitted the Sleiman Frangieh against financial official Jihad Azour, who has mainly been endorsed by Christian and independent legislators.

But neither had enough support to get across the line, with Azour garnering 59 votes and Frangieh 51 in the 128-seat parliament.

All lawmakers showed up for the election, but many left the chamber after placing their ballots in the box and quorum was lost before a second round of voting -- where the winner only requires 65 ballots -- was able to go ahead.

Hezbollah member of Parliament Hassan Fadlallah said only "consensus" would bring about a successful presidential election.

"We don't impose (a candidate) on others, and we don't want them to impose (one) on us," Fadlallah told reporters before Wednesday's session.

Analysts said the vote risked further entrenching a political stalemate, dimming hopes of saving the economy after three years of meltdown.

"At this stage, the most likely scenario is a prolonged vacuum," analyst Karim Bitar said.

- 'Third-man solution'? - The international community has urged politicians to elect a consensus presidential candidate who can help the country enact reforms required to unlock billions of Dollars in loans from abroad.

On top of lacking a president, Lebanon has been governed by a caretaker cabinet with limited powers for more than a year.

In past sessions, Hezbollah and its allies repeatedly posted spoilt ballots to disrupt the vote.

They adopted a similar tactic in the last presidential election, a move that left Lebanon without a president for more than two years, until Michel Aoun's 2016 win.

Pro-Hezbollah daily Al-Akhbar's front page on Wednesday featured just one word: vacuum.

Related Topics

Election Jihad Parliament Vote Lebanon Chamber January 2016 Christian From Cabinet Top Billion

Recent Stories

UAE leaders offer condolences to President of Kaza ..

UAE leaders offer condolences to President of Kazakhstan over victims of forest ..

18 minutes ago
 Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation begi ..

Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation begins implementing &#039;Midday B ..

18 minutes ago
 AJP Tour Dubai International Jiu-Jitsu Championshi ..

AJP Tour Dubai International Jiu-Jitsu Championship2023 kicks off Friday

2 hours ago
 Dubai Airports prepares to welcome Hajj pilgrims t ..

Dubai Airports prepares to welcome Hajj pilgrims to smooth experience at DXB

2 hours ago
 Affordability Meets High-end Performance: realme N ..

Affordability Meets High-end Performance: realme Narzo 50 Now Available for PKR ..

2 hours ago
 Social media activist Adil Raja arrested in London

Social media activist Adil Raja arrested in London

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.