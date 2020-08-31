Lebanon names diplomat Mustapha Adib as premier

BEIRUT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :Lebanon named on Monday Lebanese Ambassador to Germany Mustapha Adib as Premier, al-Jadeed local tv channel reported.

Adib succeeded in securing 90 out of 128 Parliamentary votes, which will allow him to form a government.

Adib said that this is the time for work and for all parties to cooperate for the country to heal and restore hope in Lebanon.

"Lebanese people are worried about the present and the future. We will hopefully be able to form a government with professional people to implement fast reforms to put the country on the right track for restoring prosperity," Adib said following his meeting with Lebanese President Michel Aoun at Baabda Palace.