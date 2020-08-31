UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lebanon Names Diplomat Mustapha Adib As Premier

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 04:20 PM

Lebanon names diplomat Mustapha Adib as premier

BEIRUT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :Lebanon named on Monday Lebanese Ambassador to Germany Mustapha Adib as Premier, al-Jadeed local tv channel reported.

Adib succeeded in securing 90 out of 128 Parliamentary votes, which will allow him to form a government.

Adib said that this is the time for work and for all parties to cooperate for the country to heal and restore hope in Lebanon.

"Lebanese people are worried about the present and the future. We will hopefully be able to form a government with professional people to implement fast reforms to put the country on the right track for restoring prosperity," Adib said following his meeting with Lebanese President Michel Aoun at Baabda Palace.

Related Topics

Germany Lebanon National University TV All Government

Recent Stories

OPPO to unveil its Reno4 series on 10th September ..

5 minutes ago

‘Pakistan and Imran Khan can’t go side by side ..

34 minutes ago

Sandooq Al Watan expands scope of ‘ReThink Brine ..

37 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis &amp; Disasters Commit ..

38 minutes ago

RCB plants 4000 saplings under 'Plant for Pakistan ..

2 minutes ago

Two Tankers to Load Oil at Libyan Port for 1st Tim ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.