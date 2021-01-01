Lebanon New Year celebratory gunfire kills Syrian, damages plane

(@FahadShabbir)

Beirut, Jan 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :Celebratory gunshots to mark the New Year killed a Syrian woman in eastern Lebanon and damaged a parked aeroplane at Beirut airport Friday, state media and a company source said.

Stray bullets from such gunfire are a source of constant worry across the country, but Lebanese authorities have struggled to stamp out the often deadly tradition.

The Syrian refugee died "after being wounded in the head by a stray bullet" that fell on her camp in the eastern town of Baalbek, the National news Agency said.

In the run-up to the New Year's Eve celebrations, security forces on social media had repeatedly warned against firing shots in the air, even specifically mentioning the danger of doing so near the airport.

But images circulated on social media showed many people had ignored that advice.