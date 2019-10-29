UrduPoint.com
Lebanon PM Hariri Says To Submit Resignation

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 08:10 PM

Beirut, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :Lebanon's embattled prime minister Tuesday said he would submit his resignation to the president, bowing to pressure from a mass protest movement that has crippled the country for nearly two weeks.

"It has become necessary for us to make a great shock to fix the crisis. I am going to the Baabda Palace to give my resignation," Saad Hariri said in a televised speech.

