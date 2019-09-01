Lebanon PM urges US, France to intervene after escalation with Israel

Beirut, Sept 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2019 ) :Lebanon's prime minister on Sunday urged the United States and France to "intervene" after the Hezbollah movement traded cross-border fire with Israel.

Prime Minister Saad Hariri contacted US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and French President Emmanuel Macron's diplomatic advisor to ask for intervention by their countries "and the international community in facing the developments on the southern border," Hariri's office said in a statement.

Hezbollah earlier said it had destroyed an Israeli military vehicle across the border, prompting retaliatory fire from the Israeli army.