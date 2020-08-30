Lebanon president calls for proclamation of 'secular state'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Beirut, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2020 ) :President Michel Aoun called Sunday for the proclamation of a "secular state" during a televised address to mark the upcoming centenary of the Lebanese state.

"I call for the proclamation of Lebanon as a secular state," Aoun said during a speech in which he acknowledged the need "to change the system", after an enormous explosion at Beirut's port in early August and months of deepening economic crisis.