Lebanon president says Beirut fire could be sabotage or accident

Beirut, Sept 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Lebanon's president said Thursday a huge fire at the Beirut port could have been an "intentional act of sabotage" or an accident, and those responsible must be held accountable.

"Today's fire could be an intentional act of sabotage, the result of a technical error, ignorance, or negligence.

In all cases, the cause needs to be known as soon as possible, and those responsible held to account," President Michel Aoun said, according to his office.