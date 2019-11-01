UrduPoint.com
Lebanon President Says Ministers Should Be Picked On Skills

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 12:40 AM

Lebanon president says ministers should be picked on skills

Beirut, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :Lebanon's president Thursday said the country's next cabinet should include ministers picked on skills, not political affiliation, seemingly endorsing the demand by a two-week-old protest movement for a technocratic government.

"Ministers should be selected based on their qualifications and experience, not their political loyalties," Michel Aoun said in a televised speech on the third anniversary of his presidency.

It came after Prime Minster Saad Hariri Tuesday submitted the resignation of his cabinet.

