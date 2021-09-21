UrduPoint.com

Lebanon Receives Highest Per-capita Remittances In Arab Region

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 04:30 PM

BEIRUT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :A senior Arab banker said on Sunday that Lebanon ranks first among Arab countries in terms of per-capita remittances which amount to 923 U.S. Dollars per person, a statement by the Union of Arab Banks reported.

Wissam Fattouh, secretary-general of the Union of Arab Banks, noted that Lebanon also ranks first among Arab countries in terms of the diversity in the sources of remittances.

The banker said that the remittances to Lebanon amounted to 6.3 billion dollars in 2020, representing 11.5 percent of the Arab region's total remittances.

Over the past two years, a majority of the Lebanese population have been relying on remittances from their relatives in foreign countries given the banking crisis in Lebanon and the inability of depositors to withdraw their savings.

