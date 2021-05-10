Lebanon registers 570 new COVID-19 cases, 26 more deaths

BEIRUT, May 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :Lebanon registered on Sunday 570 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total number of infections to 532,839, the Health Ministry reported.

Meanwhile, death toll from the virus went up by 26 to 7,486.

Only 4 percent of the Lebanese population have so far been vaccinated with two shots of the COVID-19 vaccine, but the rate is expected to increase as the country will receive 2 million Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines in June.

Lebanon has been fighting against the pandemic since Feb. 21, 2020. Enditem