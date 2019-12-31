UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lebanon Says Carlos Ghosn Entered Country 'legally'

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 11:50 PM

Lebanon says Carlos Ghosn entered country 'legally'

Beirut, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) :Lebanon said Tuesday that former Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn entered the country legally after slipping out of Japan where he was on bail awaiting trial over financial misconduct charges.

"He entered the country legally and there are no measures that warrant taking steps against him or prosecuting him," the country's General Security apparatus said in a statement.

The foreign ministry confirmed his "legal" entry at dawn on Monday.

"The circumstances of his leaving Japan and his arrival in Beirut are unknown," it said.

The 65-year-old businessman, who holds Lebanese, French and Brazilian nationalities, on Tuesday said he was in Lebanon.

The ministry said there was no accord for extradition or judicial cooperation between Lebanon and Japan, but that they had both signed a UN charter to fight corruption.

On that basis, "Lebanon has over the past years sent numerous official letters to Japan about Carlos Ghosn and received no response," it said.

It said Lebanon however aimed to maintain "the best relations" with Japan.

Ghosn stands accused of deferring part of his salary until after his retirement and concealing this from shareholders, as well as syphoning off millions in Nissan cash for his own purposes.

Ghosn has repeatedly denied all charges against him, and said that he fled to Lebanon to escape a "rigged" Japanese justice system.

Related Topics

Corruption United Nations Beirut Japan Lebanon All From Nissan Best Million

Recent Stories

Greece's Jewish Community Condemns Anti-Semitic Sl ..

20 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid promotes 5,257 members of Duba ..

41 minutes ago

Turkish Defense Chief Denies Rift With Russia Over ..

47 minutes ago

Russian National Terada Hopes to Receive Time Serv ..

47 minutes ago

Montenegrin Party Urges Diplomatic Corps to Stop G ..

53 minutes ago

US embassy personnel in Baghdad safe, no evacuatio ..

53 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.