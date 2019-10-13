UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lebanon Says Israel Sent Drone Over Hezbollah Area

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 13th October 2019 | 09:30 PM

Lebanon says Israel sent drone over Hezbollah area

Beirut, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) :The Lebanese army on Sunday accused Israel of sending a reconnaissance drone at the weekend over Beirut's southern suburbs, a bastion of the Shiite militant Hezbollah group.

On August 25, two explosives-laden drones were sent to the same area. One of them exploded, sparking a dangerous escalation between Hezbollah and Israel.

On Saturday night, "one of the Israel enemy's reconnaissance drones violated Lebanese air space... overflew the southern suburbs and left," the army said in a statement.

The Iran-backed Hezbollah is represented in Lebanon's government and parliament but is considered a terrorist organisation by Israel and Washington, which has stepped up the financial pressure on the organisation.

The August incident heightened regional tensions, which culminated in a cross-border exchange of fire in early September.

Hezbollah vowed then that it would shoot down any Israeli drones violating Lebanon's air space.

Related Topics

Drone Terrorist Fire Army Exchange Israel Washington Parliament Beirut Same Lebanon August September Sunday Government

Recent Stories

DAFZA contributes 12% to Dubai’s foreign trade i ..

6 minutes ago

National Election Committee announces final result ..

1 hour ago

Jersey cricketers &quot;hoping to create history&q ..

1 hour ago

Khalifa Foundation encourages employees to sign &# ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Customs launches World Logistics Passport

3 hours ago

Final results of 2019 FNC elections announced

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.