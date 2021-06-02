UrduPoint.com
Lebanon Special Tribunal Says It Risks Closure Over Funding

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 05:00 PM

Lebanon special tribunal says it risks closure over funding

The Hague, June 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :The Special Tribunal for Lebanon, charged with trying suspects over the 2005 Beirut attack that killed former premier Rafik Hariri and 21 others, said Wednesday that it was at risk of closure due to funding shortfalls.

"Without immediate funding, the Tribunal will not be able to operate beyond July 2021," the Hague-based court said in a statement, describing its current financial crisis as "unprecedented".

