Lebanon Stops Migrant Boat Carrying 34 Syrian Refugees

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 02:10 AM

Lebanon stops migrant boat carrying 34 Syrian refugees

Beirut, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :Lebanon's army on Sunday said it stopped a boat carrying 34 Syrian refugees who were trying to leave the protest-hit country.

It stopped the boat near the coast of the northern city of Tripoli on Saturday, it said in a statement.

The army said it arrested a Lebanese citizen who was trying to smuggle them out of the country, adding that there were five Lebanese on board the vessel.

The boat's final destination was not immediately clear.

Lebanon, a small Mediterranean country of some 4.5 million people, says it hosts around 1.

5 million Syrian refugees.

Those escaping Lebanon by boat have often tried to cross into Europe through Turkey or Cyprus, some 100 kilometres (62 miles) away.

In October, Lebanon said it agreed to work with Cyprus to prevent migrants from reaching its shores.

Lebanon has been rocked by unprecedented anti-government protests since October 17.

The government resigned two weeks after demonstrations started, bowing to popular pressure.

The country's deeply divided political parties have yet to form a new one.

