Lebanon Summons US Ambassador Over Hezbollah Criticism

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 12:00 AM

Lebanon summons US ambassador over Hezbollah criticism

Beirut, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) :Lebanon's foreign ministry has summoned the US ambassador over remarks criticising Hezbollah, a day after a judge slapped a controversial ban on local media covering her statements, state media said Sunday.

Foreign Minister Nassif Hitti "has summoned US ambassador Dorothy Shea for a meeting tomorrow (Monday) at 15:00 (12:00 GMT) in light of her latest statements", the state-run National News Agency reported.

In an interview with Saudi-owned news channel Al-Hadath aired on Friday, Dorothy Shea said the United States had "grave concerns about the role of Hezbollah, a designated terrorist organisation".

"It has syphoned off billions of Dollars that should have gone into government coffers so that the government can provide basic services to its people," she said.

"It has obstructed some of the economic reforms the Lebanese economy so desperately needs," she added.

On Saturday, a judge in the southern city of Tyre issued an order banning local and foreign media working in the country from airing or publishing locally comments by Shea for a year because of her remarks on Hezbollah.

