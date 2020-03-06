UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lebanon Suspends Asset Freeze On 20 Banks

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 11:00 AM

Lebanon suspends asset freeze on 20 banks

Beirut, March 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :Lebanon's attorney general has suspended an order freezing the assets of 20 banks and their directors over concerns about its impact on the country's fragile economy, state-run media said.

The order was postponed to allow for the "study of its impact on the national Currency, banking transactions as well as on the money of savers and economic security", Ghassan Oueidat said Thursday according to a statement carried by the National news Agency.

"Such a measure would likely drag the country and its financial sector into chaos."Lebanon has been gripped by mass protests against the political class and banking sector even as it suffers its worst economic crisis in decades.

Related Topics

Lebanon Money Media

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Mar 6, 2020 in Pakistan

46 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

GCAA denies barring entry of travellers from Egypt

9 hours ago

MoHAP announces new case of coronavirus

9 hours ago

Sharjah Government Communication Award honors seve ..

11 hours ago

IGCF calls for embedding greater cross-cultural un ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.