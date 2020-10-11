UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lebanon To Lock Down Nearly 170 Districts In Virus Fight

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 11th October 2020 | 05:00 PM

Lebanon to lock down nearly 170 districts in virus fight

Beirut, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2020 ) :Almost 170 Lebanese villages and towns will go into lockdown for the next week, the government said on Sunday, as it grapples with record numbers of novel coronavirus cases.

Authorities have also ordered bars and nightclubs nationwide closed "until further notice".

An interior ministry statement said 169 villages and towns across the country would be locked down for one week from 6:00 am (0300 GMT) on Monday.

Around half of those localities had already been placed in lockdown under measures announced this month, including the closure of all public and private institutions excluding bakeries and pharmacies.

Lebanon, a Mediterranean country reeling from its worst economic crisis in decades, has recorded 52,558 novel coronavirus cases, including 455 deaths.

Infections have spiked in the aftermath of a catastrophic explosion at Beirut's port on August 4 that killed more than 200 people, injured thousands, damaged several hospitals and overwhelmed the capital's health services.

Lebanon's caretaker health minister warned on Monday that increasing virus cases in the country could reach levels seen in Europe and called localised lockdowns a "last chance".

Related Topics

Injured Interior Ministry Europe Beirut August Sunday All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

&#039;We will work to support initiatives that pro ..

18 minutes ago

Arab Youth Centre, New Media Academy partner to pr ..

33 minutes ago

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launches new flights to Nepal

1 hour ago

Russia reports more than 13,000 new coronavirus ca ..

1 hour ago

UAE announces 1,096 new COVID-19 cases, 1,311 reco ..

2 hours ago

ADFD-Funded renewable energy project in Maldives r ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.