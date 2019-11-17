UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lebanon Tycoon Forgoes PM Job Under Protest Pressure

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Sun 17th November 2019 | 10:10 AM

Lebanon tycoon forgoes PM job under protest pressure

Beirut, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2019 ) :Lebanon's former finance minister has backed down from becoming the protest-hit country's new prime minister, after reports of his nomination sparked ire among demonstrators railing against the ruling elite.

Wealthy 75-year-old businessman Mohammed Safadi said Saturday it would be difficult to form a "harmonious" government in the country rocked by a month of unprecedented nationwide protests demanding radical reform.

The tycoon said in a statement that he hoped outgoing prime minister Saad Hariri, who resigned on October 29 under pressure from the street, would be reinstated.

Protesters, who see Safadi as emblematic of a corrupt and incompetent establishment, had reacted angrily on Friday to media reports that key political players had chosen him for the top job.

Although there was no official confirmation of his nomination, demonstrators gathered in front of one of his properties in his hometown of Tripoli to protest against what they regarded as a provocation.

It came as the US embassy in Lebanon on Saturday expressed support for the cross-sectarian protest movement that has swept the middle Eastern country since October 17.

"We support the Lebanese people in their peaceful demonstrations and expressions of national unity," the embassy said on Twitter.

Several mass rallies are planned for Sunday in cities across Lebanon to keep up the pressure on the country's rulers, widely seen as irretrievably corrupt and unable to deal with a deepening economic crisis.

The government has stayed on in a caretaker capacity since stepping down.

Some local players, notably the powerful pro-Iranian Shiite movement Hezbollah, have accused "external parties" and Western embassies of supporting the popular uprising, including through financial backing.

On Saturday, a so-called "revolution bus" traversed the multi-religious country from north to south, decorated with the Names of protest hotbeds.

According to protesters, the initiative sought to break down geographical and sectarian barriers and overcome the collective trauma of the 1975-1990 civil war.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Protest Twitter Job Tripoli Lebanon October Sunday Media From Government Top Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Nov 17, 2019 in Pakistan

59 seconds ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

51 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Mohammed Atiq Al Falahi

10 hours ago

UAE hosts first tripartite meeting with Cyprus and ..

11 hours ago

US Will Extend Respite for China's Huawei to Coope ..

11 hours ago

EPD holds meeting with Brick-Kiln Association

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.